La empresa de Aznar y Botella, en números rojos, pierde 194.000 euros en 2019

madrid
Famaztella, la empresa constituida en 2004 por el expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar, y la exalcaldesa de Madrid, Ana Botella, está en números rojos. La sociedad ha registrado unas pérdidas de 194.404,22 euros durante el curso 2019.
La compañía, dedicada a la explotación de los derechos de los libros, conferencias y discursos de los dos expolíticos, no ha ingresado ni un solo euro durante el año anterior, según publica el diario El País.
Famaztella no tiene empleados y las pérdidas registadas responden a una devaluación de sus inversiones y posiciones financieras. Una de ellas son las "pérdidas de créditos comerciales incobrables por importe de 35.710,71 euros", según relata el rotativo.
Además, la compañía ha perdido el valor de los títulos que tenía en Spider Cloud Wireles, una firma tecnológica afincada en California, donde tenía 352.112 acciones.
