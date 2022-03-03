Madrid
El presidente del Gobierno advierte de los efectos que tendrá en las familias españolas esta crisis. Para el líder del Ejecutivo, lo que se dirime estos días es la propia supervivencia del proyecto de la UE, amenazado por Putin. El secretario general del PSOE ha convocado para este domingo un Comité Federal, máximo órgano del partido, para informar de la situación. España, finalmente, enviará material bélico ofensivo a Ucrania. ¿Es adecuado?
