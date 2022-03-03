Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Es acertado que España envíe﻿ material militar ofensivo a Ucrania?

Guerra en Ucrania
Encuesta | ¿Es acertado que España envíe﻿ material militar ofensivo a Ucrania?

España debe m﻿antenerse al margen de cualquier conflicto bélico. Armar a la resistenci﻿a ucraniana sólo ayudará a alargar el conflicto. Lo que necesita Ucran﻿ia no son armas, es una intervención por parte de la OTAN. España debe ayudar a armar ﻿a la población ucraniana al igual que hacen otros países de la UE. La neutralidad no es la solución.

Foto de archivo. Un militar ruso montado en un tanque.
Un militar ruso montado en un tanque. Sergey Pivovarov / Reuters

Madrid

El presidente del Gobierno advierte de los efectos que tendrá en las familias españolas esta crisis. Para el líder del Ejecutivo, lo que se dirime estos días es la propia supervivencia del proyecto de la UE, amenazado por Putin. El secretario general del PSOE ha convocado para este domingo un Comité Federal, máximo órgano del partido, para informar de la situación. España, finalmente, enviará material bélico ofensivo a Ucrania. ¿Es adecuado?

