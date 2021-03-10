Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿A quién votarías en las elecciones del 4M para que gobernara la Comunidad de Madrid?

Elecciones a la Comunidad de Madrid Encuesta: ¿A quién votarías en las elecciones del 4M para que gobernara la Comunidad de Madrid?

Iglesias deja el Gobierno para disputar a Ayuso la Comunidad de Madrid y propone a Yolanda Díaz como vicepresidenta y candidata de Unidas Podemos a las próximas generales. El adelanto electoral en la Comunidad de Madrid refuerza a Vox y radicaliza al PP.

Los candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid.
Los candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid. PÚBLICO

