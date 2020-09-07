Estás leyendo: El PSOE tendrá que responder este martes a la iniciativa de UP para que el CIS vuelva a preguntar por la monarquía

El rey, a examen El PSOE tendrá que responder este martes a la iniciativa de UP para que el CIS vuelva a preguntar por la monarquía

Fuentes parlamentarias aseguran que los letrados de la cámara han avalado la tramitación de la proposición no de ley registrada el viernes por el grupo confederal en el Congreso, por lo que esta debería llegar a la Mesa del Congreso este martes.

El rey Felipe VI y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en el Palacio de Marivent, en Palma, antes del habitual despacho veraniego. E.P.
Madrid

A.L.M.

La iniciativa de Unidas Podemos a favor de que el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), vuelva a preguntar por la monarquía, previsiblemente llegará a la Mesa del Congreso este martes. Fuentes parlamentarias aseguran a Público que los letrados del Congreso han avalado la tramitación de la proposición no de ley (PNL) presentada por el Grupo Confederal el pasado viernes

Este tipo de iniciativas no son vinculantes, si bien urgen al Gobierno a actuar en determinado sentido. En este caso, la iniciativa interpela al Ejecutivo del que Unidos Podemos forma parte a recuperar las preguntas del CIS sobre la institución; la última vez que las encuestas del CIS aludieron a esta cuestión fue en abril de 2015. 

El PSOE controla tres de los asientos en el órgano de gobierno de la Cámara Baja; Unidas Podemos otros tres, de un total de 9, mientras que el resto están en manos de la derecha (dos del PP, uno del partido ultraderechista Vox). El voto a favor del Partido Socialista es imprescindible para que la PNL pueda tramitarse.

La propia PNL recuerda que la última vez que la ciudadanía fue consultada sobre esta institución valoró con un 4,34 a la monarquía. 

