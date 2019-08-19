El nuevo consejero de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas del Terrorismo del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Enrique López, estuvo imputado en junio de 2014 por cuadruplicar la tasa de alcohol (1,12 en la primera prueba de alcoholemia ) y por conducir sin casco por Madrid, motivo por tuvo que dimitir del Tribunal Constitucional.
López, que fue apartado de los casos Bárcenas y Gürtel por su afinidad con el Partido Popular, también fue magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional durante un año (2013-2014). Designado a propuesta del PP, fue uno de los motivos de polémica entre el PSOE y el PP ya que la formación azul quería renovarle.
El juez tuvo problemas con la policía al ser detenido en junio de 2014 por conducir una motocicleta con una alta tasa de alcoholemia y sin casco. Los hechos ocurrieron a primera hora de la mañana, cuando la policía advirtió que un hombre circulaba sin casco y se saltaba semáforos en rojo en pleno Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid.
Por ello, agentes de la policía le detuvieron y al comprobar su estado y quien era, solicitaron la presencia de una patrulla de la Policía Municipal para realizar un control de alcoholemia.
Enrique López dio positivo en el control de alcoholemia con una tasa de 1,12
López dio positivo en el control de alcoholemia con un una tasa de 1,12, casi el cuádruple permitido y reconoció que se había saltado un semáforo en rojo, aunque fuentes policiales informaron de que fueron varios los semáforos que el magistrado se saltó.
Finalmente, no fue detenido en ese momento, sino que se le retiró el carnet durante 8 meses y tuvo que pagar una multa de 1.440 euros.
El magistrado acabó reconociendo su error y renunció al cargo que ostentaba en el Tribunal Constitucional, declarando que reconocía los hechos y asumía las consecuencias.
