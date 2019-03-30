ERC aprueba la lista de Ernest Maragall y Nova/Nou Futur con un 91% de votos

ERC de Barcelona ha celebrado este sábado el 59 Congreso Regional donde ha aprobado la lista de ERC y Nova/Nou Futur para Barcelona, encabezada por Ernest Maragall, que ha obtenido un respaldo del 91% de los votos.
Maragall ha destacado que el objetivo de su proyecto para Barcelona es no solo trabajar para unos cuantos ciudadanos, sino para todos los vecinos de la ciudad, según un comunicado de ERC.
"La elección es entre lo que representa el Gobierno de Colau y la ambición republicana de nuestra candidatura", ha afirmado Maragall, que ha defendido que la Barcelona real es la que sale a la calle y lucha por sus necesidades.
El candidato republicano ha añadido que no quiere una ciudad "callada o resignada", sino una crítica, que les exija hacer las cosas mejor, porque según él al lado de la crítica y la protesta debe haber solvencia.
En la lista liderada por Maragall destacan la exdiputada de CatECP y miembro de Nova-Nou Futur, Elisenda Alamany, como número dos, y Miquel Puig, de la plataforma de ERC, en el tercer puesto.
La lista sigue con la presidenta del grupo municipal de ERC, Montse Benedí; el concejal y portavoz de ERC, Jordi Coronas; la diputada en el Parlament Eva Baró; la concejala Gemma Sendra; el candidato por las juventudes de ERC, Max Zañartu; los independientes Maria Buhigas, Rosa Suriñach y Pep Salas, y los consellers de distrito Jordi Castellana, Marina Gassol y Jordi Fexas.
