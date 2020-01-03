Público
JUNTA ELECTORAL ERC convoca a su Ejecutiva este sábado para  "valorar las consecuencias" tras la inhabilitación de Torra

En la reunión extraordinaria se quiere analizar la decisión de la JEC, coordinar la respuesta y "valorar las consecuencias en el calendario político inmediato", indican fuentes de la formación que lidera Oriol Junqueras.

Reciente reunión de la Ejecutiva de ERC - EUROPA PRESS

Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya ha convocado para este sábado una reunión extraordinaria de su Ejecutiva nacional tras la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central de inhabilitar al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.

Nada más conocerse la decisión de la JEC, ERC no tardó en ofrecer su apoyo al presidente de la Generalitat, considerando que se trata de "una nueva actuación contra la política y la democracia".

El primero en reaccionar fue el vicepresidente del Govern y la persona que interinamente asumirá la Presidencia, Pere Aragonès, una vez se materialice la inhabilitación de Torra, que todavía no será efectiva hasta que se comunique formalmente a las partes.

El número dos del Ejecutivo catalán expresó en su cuenta de Twitter el apoyo a Torra destacando su perfil presidencial: "Estamos contigo, MHP (Molt Honorable President) Torra. Siempre, todo el apoyo para hacer frente a esta decisión aberrante de la JEC".

