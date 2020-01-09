Público
Público

Procés ERC impugnará la decisión del TS y solicitará a la Eurocámara que avale a Junqueras como eurodiputado 

Pere Aragonès cree que se ha producido una "demostración de autarquía judicial", después de la decisión del Supremo de no excarcelar al exvicepresidente catalán condenado a 13 años de cárcel.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Imagen de archivo de Perè Aragonès en rueda de prensa./ Toni Albir (EFE)

Imagen de archivo de Perè Aragonès en rueda de prensa./ Toni Albir (EFE)

El coordinador nacional de ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciado que impugnarán la negativa del Tribunal Supremo de excarcelar a Oriol Junqueras para que tome posesión como eurodiputado y ha pedido al Parlamento Europeo que avale al líder de ERC como miembro de la cámara ante el "Brexit judicial" de España.

"Estamos ante una demostración de autarquía judicial (...), es un escándalo absoluto", ha aseverado el vicepresidente catalán, que ha comparecido arropado por representantes de ERC en todas las instituciones.

El dirigente de ERC ha avisado de que agotarán "todas las vías judiciales" para que Junqueras pueda estar en Estrasburgo, después de que el Supremo haya acordado dejar en prisión al exvicepresidente catalán al considerar que, aunque adquirió la condición de eurodiputado el pasado junio, su condena firme a trece años de prisión por el procés lo inhabilita como tal y no está protegido por la inmunidad parlamentaria.

Para Aragonès, esta decisión evidencia "más que nunca" que "hay que abrir una vía política" para resolver el conflicto catalán, pues la solución no vendrá de los tribunales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad