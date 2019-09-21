La portavoz orgánica de Más Madrid, Marta Higueras, ha asegurado que este domingo se reunirá el partido con las bases para debatir si acuden a las elecciones generales, donde abrirán el debate también de si se presenta o no como candidato el portavoz de Más Madrid en la Asamblea de Madrid, Íñigo Errejón.

"Es un encuentro con las bases y está ese debate y lo vamos a abrir ahí y dependiendo de ese resultado diremos algo", ha indicado Higueras en declaraciones a los periodistas tras asistir al GayDay. Sobre si a dicho encuentro acudirá Errejón, Higueras ha asegurado que no lo sabe si estará o no pero que el debate lo abrirán con las bases "para ver" lo que van a hacer.

"Creo que hay que esperar, estamos viendo, vamos a ver. Si Manuela (Carmena) ya ha dicho que no se va a presentar, ahora pues Íñigo (Errejón) tendrá que valorar esa posibilidad", declaró ayer Marta Higueras. Además, garantizó que la exregidora Manuela Carmena "apoyará a Íñigo (Errejón) si decide presentarse". "Tendrá todo el apoyo", dijo.

El portavoz parlamentario de Más Madrid sería el cabeza de lista por Madrid a las elecciones generales si finalmente decide presentarse con un equipo "fuerte" y socios en otros territorios, con principal objetivo de lograr grupo parlamentario en el Congreso, según indicaron fuentes próximas al político madrileño.

En Más Madrid también discuten la falta de liderazgo del partido en la región que supondría la futurible marcha de su portavoz en la Asamblea, y más si se lleva a la portavoz mediática en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

"Íñigo no está cómodo en Madrid, porque al final solo le llaman para hablar de la ponzoña de la política madrileña y de las imputaciones del Partido Popular, y no de propuestas de progreso. Si se hubiera conformado un gobierno progresista, no estaríamos ahora hablando de su candidatura a generales", indican dichas fuentes.