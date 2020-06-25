madirdActualizado:
A la sexta reunión fue la vencida, y el Gobierno y los agentes sociales han alcanzado finalmente un acuerdo para extender los expedientes de regulación temporal de empleo (ERTE) hasta finales de septiembre.
Tras consultarlo con sus órganos de dirección, CCOO, UGT, CEOE y CEPYME han dado el visto bueno a la última propuesta del Ejecutivo en la que aumentaba la exenciones a la Seguridad Social.
La propuesta también recoge el mantenimiento de los ERTE de fuerza mayor total para las empresas que aún no han vuelto a la actividad y la posibilidad de que las empresas que se vean obligadas a cerrar de nuevo por culpa de un rebrote del coronavirus pueden acogerse a un ERTE de fuerza mayor.
La patronal era la más reticente a la firma, pero finalmente al mediodía de este jueves emitieron un comunicado en el que anunciaron que aprueban la última propuesta de esta prórroga por unanimidad, considerando que representa "importantes avances respecto a la primera presentada por el Gobierno".
No obstante, los empresarios plantean seguir trabajando para ver cómo afrontar el último trimestre del año, ya que una de sus peticiones era prorrogar los ERTE hasta esta fecha.
(Habrá ampliación)
