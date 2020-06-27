Estás leyendo: La Ertzaintza abre diligencias contra tres hombres por los incidentes del mitin de Vox en Sestao (Bizkaia)

Durante los incidentes, la diputada de Vox Rocío de Meer resultó herida con una brecha en la ceja izquierda al recibir una pedrada y la Policía vasca tuvo que escoltar a los asistentes para garantizar su seguridad cuando abandonaban el lugar.

Agentes de la Ertzaintza cargan contra un grupo de radicales que intentan boicotear un mitin del presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, en Sestao - H.Bilbao - Europa Press
Agentes de la Ertzaintza cargan contra un grupo de manifestantes que trataban de boicotear el mitin de Vox en Sestao - Europa Press

La Ertzaintza ha abierto diligencias en calidad de investigados a tres hombrespor su presunta participación en los incidentes ocurridos durante la tarde de este viernes en Sestao (Vizcaya), donde Vox celebró un mitin electoral con la presencia de su líder, Santiago Abascal, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de seguridad (Segurtasun Saila).

El mitin se desarrolló entre las protestas de grupos radicales y antifascistas, que llegaron a quemar contenedores y lanzaron botes de humo y objetos contundentes.

Tras los hechos, la Ertzaintza abrió diligencias para tratar de esclarecer penalmente qué personas o grupos de personas pudieron haber provocado los incidentes, una alteración del orden público en un acto electoral que puede conllevar penas de 3 a 12 meses, según la Ley Orgánica 5/58 de Régimen Electoral General.

Finalmente, en las últimas horas la Ertzaintza ha abierto diligencias en calidad de investigados a tres hombres por su presunta participación en los incidentes mientras que la investigación continúa abierta a la espera de nuevas identificaciones.

Esta tarde, en Irun

Por otro lado, Vox celebrará esta tarde en Irun (Gipuzkoa) un nuevo acto electoral que se enmarca en la campaña electoral de los comicios del 12 de julio y donde también está anunciada la presencia de Santiago Abascal.

En este sentido, la Ertzaintza ha comunicado ya a los convocantes de la manifestación de protesta contra el mitin político la prohibición de llevarla a cabo. Según ha detallado, el motivo de la prohibición es precisamente el cambio de recorrido que los manifestantes habían solicitado en una segunda convocatoria para hacer coincidir el final de su manifestación con la hora y el lugar en el que Vox había decidido celebrar su mitin.

