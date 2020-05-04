BarcelonaActualizado:
La CUP ha solicitado este lunes en el Congreso del los Diputados la comparecencia en comisión del rey Felipe VI; de su padre, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I; y de tres exministros del Gobierno del expresidente Mariano Rajoy para aclarar las presuntas "donaciones irregulares" del sultán de Bahréin.
Los tres exministros del Ejecutivo de Rajoy a los que la CUP solicita su comparecencia en el Congreso son el de Defensa Pedro Morenés, la de Fomento Ana Pastor y el de Industria José Manuel Soria.
Según una información publicada el viernes por el diario El País, el abogado Arturo Fasana, gestor de una cuenta bancaria suiza del rey emérito, declaró al fiscal jefe del cantón de Ginebra que Juan Carlos le entregó en 2010 alrededor de 1,9 millones de dólares donados por el sultán de Bahréin.
La CUP ha señalado en un comunicado que el objetivo de estas comparecencias es el de "poder investigar la existencia de estructuras opacas para la adjudicación de un contrato, las posibles cuentas irregulares en paraísos fiscales, el presunto blanqueo de capitales, así como otras actividades irregulares o corruptas en las que haya podido participar el rey emérito Juan Carlos I u otros miembros de la familia real española".
La petición de comparecencia se ha presentado en el marco de la Comisión para la Auditoría de la Calidad Democrática, la Lucha Contra la Corrupción y las Reformas Institucionales y Legales.
Sobre la solicitud de comparecencia de los tres exministros de Rajoy, la CUP lo justifica en que acompañaron a Juan Carlos I en una visita oficial a Bahréin en el año 2014.
