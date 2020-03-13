madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez recibió al Aquarius cuando atracó en el puerto de Valencia en junio de 2018. Allí desembarcaron más de 600 migrantes y más de la mitad formalizaron su solicitud de asilo en España. Casi dos años más tarde, el país está rechazando sus solicitudes de asilo.
La Comisión Interministerial que analiza los expedientes ha considerado que prácticamente ninguno cumple los requisitos para obtener el estatus de refugiado o protección subsidiaria.
Apenas 62 casos han sido analizados y solo cuatro han obtenido la protección como refugiados, según adelanta El País a través de los datos obtenidos a través de la Ley de Transparencia. Además, medio centenar de solicitudes han sido rechazadas y ocho archivadas.
Una situación que viene denunciando la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado (CEAR) desde el pasado septiembre cuando recurrieron ante la Audiencia Nacional la denegación de asilo de uno de los más de 600 migrantes y refugiados rescatados por el buque de ayuda humanitario.
Desde esta organización reclaman al Ministerio del Interior que actúe ante la situación de irregularidad que viven estas personas. Una vez notificados del rechazo, los solicitantes pierden su permiso de residencia y su autorización para trabajar, así como los apoyos económicos o la formación que estén cursando. Por ello, CEAR demanda que por la vía del recurso o de una segunda solicitud se les otorgue algún tipo de protección, al tiempo que piden que a las que siguen en trámite se les conceda la protección internacional.
