sondeo de sináptica

Los españoles estiman que el Gobierno hace una política diferente de la del PP

La Fundación En Acción ha participado con 'Público' en la elaboración de la encuesta de Sináptica

El ministro de Sanidad tomará la decisión de las CCAA que pasan de fase
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES) del Ministerio de Sanidad, el doctor Fernando Simón.

madrid

público

Una amplia mayoría de los españoles estiman que el Gobierno de coalición entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos está realizando una gestión política frente a la emergencia del coronavirus, y la crisis económica que ha provocado, muy diferente de la que habría hecho el PP si estuviera en el poder, según los resultados obtenidos por Sináptica en colaboración con la Fundación En Acción. 

Además, una mayoría de los españoles cree que Unidas Podemos está consiguiendo que Pedro Sánchez haga políticas más de izquierdas, y piensan que PP y VOX están utilizando la crisis del coronavirus para dividir a los españoles, tal como indican las respuestas de los encuestados, cuyo análisis completo se puede leer aquí.

La Fundación en Acción ha participado con Público en la elaboración y análisis de la encuesta de Sináptica.

