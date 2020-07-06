MADRIDActualizado:
El estudio de seroprevalencia, elaborado por el Ministerio Sanidad, junto al Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII), el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), con la colaboración de las comunidades autónomas, concluye que sólo el 5,2% de la población española ha superado la covid-19 y presenta anticuerpos IgG.
Esto es, unos 2,5 millones de personas habrían sido infectadas por el SARS-CoV-2. Por tanto, los resultados de las tres oleadas confirman que los españoles están lejos de tener inmunidad de grupo, ya que para alcanzarla se necesita que al menos un 60-70% de la población sea inmune.
El objetivo del trabajo, que comenzó el pasado 27 de abril y que ha sido realizado en tres oleadas, ha sido estimar la prevalencia de infección del nuevo coronavirus en España mediante la determinación de anticuerpos frente al virus por comunidades autónomas, provincias, edad y sexo. Para ello, se han estudiado, en tres oleadas, a 68.296 personas de todas las edades, comunidades y provincias, a las cuales se les ha invitado a participar por teléfono.
Además, 54.858 han participado en las tres oleadas y se han realizado 196.661 test y se han recogido 174.306 muestras de sangre. "Es un estudio único a nivel mundial y así ha sido reconocido desde el ámbito científico y desde organismos internacionales de salud pública", ha dicho la directora del Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Raquel Yotti, para informar que un artículo publicado este lunes en The Lancet se han presentado los datos consolidados de la primera oleada y se realiza un análisis pormenorizando, poniendo de manifiesto la "calidad y rigor metodológico y la validez de los resultados".
Asimismo, la directora del Centro Nacional de Epidemiología, Marina Pollán, ha informado que entre los profesionales sanitarios, tanto los que trabajan en centros sanitarios como en residencias, la tasa de prevalencia de anticuerpos es del 10%.
