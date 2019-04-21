Público
El exconcejal del PP Henríquez de Luna se pasa a Vox

El dirigente popular y mano derecha de Esperanza Aguirre irá en las listas de Vox al Ayuntamiento de Madrid. 

Henríquez de Luna en una foto de archivo. / EFE

El histórico dirigente popular Íñigo Henríquez de Luna y mano derecha de Esperanza Aguirre da el salto a Vox. Después de que la directiva del Partido Popular le comunicara que "no daba el perfil del nuevo PP", Henríquez de Luna competirá contra la lista de José Luis Martínez Almeida como candidato para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Vox le lanzó la propuesta el pasado miércoles y el exconcejal comentó que "se lo estaba pensando". Este domingo ha anunciado su decisión vía Twitter. 

En la red social, Henríquez de Luna aprovechó para "agradecer a quienes desde el Partido Popular por acción u omisión, me han empujado a tomar el camino de la dignidad, la ilusión y el respeto personal". También ha citado a los miembros de Vox por abrirle las puertas de la formación. 

Por su parte, José Luis Martínez Almeida lamentó esta semana las formas en las que había abandonado el partido y defendió que él no ha manifestado ninguna discrepancia ideológica ni programática con el proyecto del Partido Popular.

