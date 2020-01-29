Estás leyendo: La exdiputada de la CUP Mireia Boya anuncia que tiene esclerosis múltiple

La exdiputada de la CUP Mireia Boya anuncia que tiene esclerosis múltiple

Lo relata en el libro que acaba de publicar titulado 'Trencar el silenci' en el que también narra su experiencia en el Parlament catalán y en los órganos de dirección de su partido.

La exdiputada de la CUP en el Parlament Mireia Boya en una imagen de archivo. | EFE
madrid

público

La exdiputada de la CUP Mireia Boya cuenta en su libro Trencar el silenci que padece esclerosis múltiple. En la publicación, Boya repasa su vida personal y política y cuenta que supo que sufría la enfermedad tras acudir al hospital sin sentirse las piernas.

La exdiputada de la formación anticapitalista ha sido entrevistada este miércoles en el programa de radio El món a Rac-1 con motivo de la publicación del libro. En la conversación, Boya ha explicado que el diagnostico le cambió la vida y que dejar la política le ha hecho no sufrir más brotes, aunque vive con la incertidumbre de no saber cuándo será el próximo. Además, ha aprovechado la ocasión para defender que se legisle sobre la eutanasia.

Del mismo modo, Boya dedica un capítulo del libro a hablar sobre el acoso al que estuvo sometida por parte de un miembro de su partido durante un año y medio. Sobre este episodio, la ex política lamenta que no se tomaran decisiones más drásticas para apartar al culpable de los órganos de dirección y ha explicado que se encuentra en tratamiento psicológico a raíz de estos hechos.

Tras anunciar públicamente que padece la enfermedad, Boya ha recibido numerosas muestras de apoyo, a las que también se han sumado personalidades de la política catalana como la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell o el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch.

