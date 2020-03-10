madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez cifra en 16.467 euros el coste de la realización de la exhumación, traslado y posterior inhumación de los restos del dictador Francisco Franco.
El Gobierno explica en una pregunta parlamentaria de la diputada de Vox, María de los Reyes Romero Vilches, que para la realización de las tareas de exhumación del féretro de la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos se contrató a una empresa privada. El contrato de servicios se firmó el 3 de junio de 2019.
Al margen de los gastos de traslado, se desconoce una estimación de costes del dispositivo policial
El coste final de este contrato fue de 11.709 euros. Asimismo, se realizó un encargo el 23 de octubre para la provisión de determinados medios materiales necesarios para la exhumación con un coste de 4.758 euros.
Por otra parte, desde el Gobierno señalan que las horas de vuelo anuales asignadas y realizadas por los helicópteros del Ala 48, "entran dentro de la programación del esfuerzo operativo exigido a la Unidad", según lo contemplado en sus respectivos planes de acción anuales del Ejército del Aire, que se sufragan con el presupuesto establecido al respecto.
Respecto al dispositivo de seguridad, "al prestarse los servicios de las diferentes unidades actuantes dentro de su jornada de trabajo y con los medios propios, no se ha efectuado una estimación de costes del dispositivo policial llevado a cabo por la Guardia Civil".
