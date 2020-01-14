Público
BOE La Fundación del Valle de los Caídos contará con la defensa legal gratuita de la Abogacía

El organismo creado por Francisco Franco en 1957 y ahora dependiente de Patrimonio será representado en posibles litigios por abogados del Estado sin coste alguno, una ayuda con la que no cuentan otras entidades públicas. 

El Valle de los Caídos durante la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco. / Europa Press

La Fundación Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos contará con la representación gratuita de la Abogacía del Estado en posibles litigios futuros. Con ello, pasará a contar con una ayuda de la que en cambio no disponen otras fundaciones públicas. Esto es lo que se desprende del BOE publicado este martes y recogido por Civio.

Como única excepción, la organización –creada por Francisco Franco en 1957 y dependiente de Patrimonio Nacional desde 1982– no podrá ser defendida judicialmente por abogados del Estado cuando se enfrente al Gobierno en los tribunales. 

Se trata de un caso poco usual, pues otras fundaciones públicas tienen que financiar su asistencia legal con dinero propio. Es el caso del Consejo de Transparencia y Buen Gobierno, la Fundación Universidad-Empresa de Valencia, la Fundación Pública de Servicios de la Cueva de Nerja o la Fundación Centro para la Memoria de las Víctimas del Terrorismo.

