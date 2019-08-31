El diputado de IU y secretario general del PCE, Enrique Santiago, ha señalado que judicializar desde el inicio la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco "ha sido un error", y apunta que se deberían haber trasladado los restos "de forma ejecutiva", y que luego los tribunales resolvieran "si era o no constitucional".

En una entrevista concedida a Europa Press, Santiago señala que no se debería haber permitido que un poder del Estado que no es elegido por los ciudadanos sea quien decida cómo y cuándo llevar a cabo esa exhumación porque "en Democracia eso no tiene ni pies ni cabeza".

De esta manera, cuando se cumplen doce meses desde que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez aprobara el Real Decreto para trasladar los restos del dictador desde Valle de los Caídos hacia otra ubicación, Santiago ha apuntado que el error fue permitir que los tribunales dirimieran primero, y recuerda que desde el PCE ya vaticinaron que acabaría "en una guerra" en los juzgados. "Guerra en los tribunales y, mientras tanto, la exhumación sin realizarse", ha dicho.

"Se exhuma y que luego recurran"



Según el diputado de IU, esto no ocurre en ningún país del mundo, dado que lo lógico es que "el Ejecutivo adopte medidas ejecutivas". Añade que es como se debería haber hecho: "Se exhuma, se saca el cuerpo de Franco, y luego quien quiera recurrir que recurra, y vamos a los tribunales y lo vemos" –dice-.

Por el momento la salida de los restos de Franco de Cualgamuros está paralizada cautelarmente por el Tribunal Supremo. Se prevé que en los próximos meses dicte sentencia sobre el fondo del asunto.