Estás leyendo: El exjefe de ETA David Pla queda en libertad provisional

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El exjefe de ETA David Pla queda en libertad provisional

Después de pasar una noche en la prisión de Soto del Real tras ser entregado por Francia por una orden europea de detención, la magistrada ha dejado a Pla en libertad con la prohibición de salida de España y comparecencias semanales en el juzgado.

Imagen del etarra David Pla. EFE/Ángel Calvo/Archivo
Imagen del etarra David Pla. EFE/Ángel Calvo/Archivo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

La juez de la Audiencia Nacional María Tardón ha acordado este miércoles libertad provisional con medidas cautelares para el exjefe de ETA David Pla, después de haber sido entregado por las autoridades francesas en virtud de una orden europea de detención, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes jurídicas.

Pla llegó este martes a España y ha pasado la primera noche en la prisión madrileña de Soto del Real. Este miércoles ha pasado a disposición de la titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 3, que ha decidido que permanezca en libertad hasta que la Sala de lo Penal decida sobre su procesamiento por integración en organización terrorista.

De momento, la magistrada ha impuesto a Pla medidas cautelares que incluyen prohibición de salida de España y comparecencias semanales en el juzgado más cercano a su domicilio.

Durante la comparecencia este miércoles en la Audiencia Nacional, el exjefe de ETA, identificado como uno de los tres encapuchados que anunciaron en un vídeo el cese definitivo de la actividad criminal de la banda terrorista en octubre de 2011, se ha limitado a decir ante la juez que ha sido militante de la organización, según las fuentes consultadas.

David Pla ha cumplido cinco años de prisión en Francia, entre otros delitos por pertenencia a asociación de malhechores, por lo que la Audiencia Nacional se sitúa ahora ante la discusión jurídica de si el delito que se le imputa en España ya es "cosa juzgada".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú