Público
Público

Facebook Los trabajadores de Telemadrid se manifiestan contra el "boicot" de Ayuso al servicio público

"Se hace necesario de nuevo volver a salir a las calles para proteger la RTVM ante la actitud que mantiene, desde que llegara al poder, el actual Gobierno de Madrid, consistente en estrangular administrativa y económicamente la gestión de esta empresa, lo cual está suponiendo un claro bloqueo al proyecto de esta nueva etapa de este servicio informativo".

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 2
31/12/2019.- Fotografía facilitada por la Çomunidad de Madrid de la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante la grabación del tradicional mensaje de fin de año. EFE/Comunidad de Madrid

Isabel Díaz Ayuso durante la grabación del tradicional mensaje de fin de año. EFE/Comunidad de Madrid

El comité de empresa de Telemadrid, formado por los sindicatos CCOO, UGT y CGT, se manifestará el próximo sábado día 11 en defensa de "la libertad de información" y "la independencia" de la radiotelevisión madrileña, que a su juicio es objeto de un "boicot" por parte del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

La protesta arrancará al mediodía del día 11 desde la plaza Jacinto Benavente y finalizará en la Puerta del Sol.

De acuerdo a Alberto Gómez (CGT), del comité de empresa, la movilización se convoca a favor "del servicio público prestado" por la RTVM. "No queremos que el Gobierno de Díaz Ayuso impida el fomento de una empresa pública y no queremos que ataque su funcionamiento".

"Se hace necesario de nuevo volver a salir a las calles para proteger un servicio público esencial como es la RTVM ante la actitud que mantiene, desde que llegara al poder, el actual Gobierno de Madrid, consistente en estrangular administrativa y económicamente la gestión de esta empresa, lo cual está suponiendo un claro bloqueo al proyecto de esta nueva etapa de este servicio informativo", añade.

En esta etapa, según CGT, se está recuperando poco a poco la actividad en la cadena pública, algo que se está viendo reflejado en los datos de audiencia, sobre todo gracias "a la recuperación de la credibilidad".

Telemadrid cerró 2019 con su mejor dato de audiencia en los últimos siete años, un 5,2% de cuota de pantalla, y se situó como la cadena autonómica más vista en internet.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad