Estás leyendo: La FAES utiliza un tono faltón contra Carmen Calvo para afirmar que "el Parlamento no es soberano"

Público
Público

Renovación del CGPJ La FAES utiliza un tono faltón contra Carmen Calvo para afirmar que "el Parlamento no es soberano"

Este pasado fin de semana la vicepresidenta del Gobierno criticó al PP por bloquear la reforma del Poder Judicial recordándole que el "Parlamento es soberano".

Posos de anarquía - A Aznar y Casado se les rompió el amor de tanto usarlo
José María Aznar en una imagen de archivo. 

madrid

público

La Fundación FAES presidida por José María Aznar ha arremetido este lunes contra la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, quien este fin de semana criticó al PP por bloquear la reforma del Poder Judicial recordándole que el "Parlamento es soberano", con un argumento peregrino y ciertamente llamativo: "No, señora vicepresidenta, el Parlamento no es soberano", afirma FAES en una nota distribuida a los medios. 

Dicha nota es muy crítica y faltona con la vicepresidenta, tanto que incluso pone en duda que Calvo haya leído la Constitución, y eso que la vicepresidenta es profesora de Derecho Constitucional. "Si se aventurara a leer la Constitución –por ejemplo, un artículo al día sería una dedicación llevadera– no encontraría por ninguna parte eso que afirma", expresa el texto, que tira permanentemente de la ironía. 

"Carmen Calvo es vicepresidenta del Gobierno y profesora de Derecho Constitucional. Tal vez que Calvo sea profesora de Derecho Constitucional explica que el Gobierno socialista-podemita incurra en desaguisados como la proposición de ley de reforma del Consejo General del Poder Judicial", añade la nota.

"Tampoco hay que esperar mucho en la lectura del texto constitucional porque en su artículo primero lo dice muy claro: '2. La soberanía nacional reside en el pueblo español del que emanan los poderes del Estado'. Se entiende, ¿no? Si el Parlamento fuera soberano podría cambiar la Constitución por sí mismo, sus leyes no estarían sometidas al control de la constitucionalidad y serían las Cámaras las que sustituirían al pueblo español como titulares de ese poder supremo", sigue la nota de FAES.

"Si la vicepresidenta del Gobierno cree que el Parlamento es soberano –sobre todo cuando izquierda, podemitas y nacionalistas tienen la mayoría–, no puede extrañar que crean que la independencia judicial es un añadido decorativo en la Constitución, o que el Código Penal se puede convertir en un traje a medida para indultar a sediciosos", dice FAES. "Pero no, deberíamos volver a la raíz de la democracia e insistir en que el soberano, el único, es el pueblo español del que emanan todos los poderes del Estado", concluye la nota.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público