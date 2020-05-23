Estás leyendo: El Gobierno permite todas las obras de reformas en la fase 1

Público
Público

Fase 1 El Gobierno permite todas las obras de reformas en la fase 1

Las obras de rehabilitación solo estaban permitidas en viviendas sin vecinos o en locales vacíos, para evitar riesgos de contagio desde que se prohibiesen durante el pasado mes de abril. 

Un albañil trabaja en la reforma de un piso en la calle Santa Ana que pasará a alojar turistas.- JAIRO VARGAS
Un albañil trabaja en la reforma de un piso en la calle Santa Ana de Madrid, que pasará a alojar turistas.- JAIRO VARGAS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El Gobierno ha levantado la suspensión para realizar obras de rehabilitación en edificios existentes en todos los territorios que estén en fase 1 de desescalada del confinamiento por el coronavirus, según ha publicado el BOE este sábado.

Estas obras de reforma solo estaban permitidas en viviendas sin vecinos o en locales vacíos, para evitar riesgos de contagio, pero desde ahora vuelven a estar todas permitidas en las zonas que estén al menos en la fase 1.

Por tanto, quedan permitidas las reformas de edificios desde este sábado en todos los territorios que ya están en fase 1 y desde el próximo lunes, previsiblemente, en toda España, ya que está previsto que la semana entrante pasen a fase 1 la Comunidad de Madrid y las zonas de Cataluña y Castilla y León que están en fase 0.

En la orden ministerial que lo autoriza, publicada este sábado por el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), Sanidad, que tiene la competencia en el estado de alarma, añade que para los trabajos de intervención en edificios existentes "se garantizarán en todo caso las medidas adecuadas de higiene y la distancia mínima de seguridad entre personas de dos metros".

La suspensión había sido establecida por una orden ministerial del 12 de abril, modificada por otra del 2 de mayo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú