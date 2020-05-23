madrid
El Gobierno ha levantado la suspensión para realizar obras de rehabilitación en edificios existentes en todos los territorios que estén en fase 1 de desescalada del confinamiento por el coronavirus, según ha publicado el BOE este sábado.
Estas obras de reforma solo estaban permitidas en viviendas sin vecinos o en locales vacíos, para evitar riesgos de contagio, pero desde ahora vuelven a estar todas permitidas en las zonas que estén al menos en la fase 1.
Por tanto, quedan permitidas las reformas de edificios desde este sábado en todos los territorios que ya están en fase 1 y desde el próximo lunes, previsiblemente, en toda España, ya que está previsto que la semana entrante pasen a fase 1 la Comunidad de Madrid y las zonas de Cataluña y Castilla y León que están en fase 0.
En la orden ministerial que lo autoriza, publicada este sábado por el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), Sanidad, que tiene la competencia en el estado de alarma, añade que para los trabajos de intervención en edificios existentes "se garantizarán en todo caso las medidas adecuadas de higiene y la distancia mínima de seguridad entre personas de dos metros".
La suspensión había sido establecida por una orden ministerial del 12 de abril, modificada por otra del 2 de mayo.
