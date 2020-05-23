Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia que el Ingreso Mínimo Vital se aprobará este martes, comenzará a cobrarse en junio y beneficiará a cerca de 850.000 hogares

Sánchez anuncia que el Ingreso Mínimo Vital se aprobará este martes, comenzará a cobrarse en junio y beneficiará a cerca de 850.000 hogares

El Gobierno, prevé que llegue a un millón de hogares, la mitad de ellos sin con niños, y será una prestación de la Seguridad Sociales, según ha indicado.

MADRID

Actualizado:

europa press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha confirmado que el Ejecutivo va a aprobar la próxima semana el Ingreso Mínimo Vital en Consejo de Ministros, un anuncio que ya había avanzado este lunes el ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá.

"Es una medida histórica para que nadie se quede atrás", ha manifestado este sábado el presidente del Ejecutivo durante su comparecencia en rueda de prensa telemática desde La Moncloa.

En este sentido, Sánchez ha explicado que "será una prestación habitual, permanente, que ya existe en otros países de Europa, para reducir la tasa de pobreza".

La cuantía del Ingreso Mínimo Vital, según ha destacado Sánchez, dependerá del número de miembros de cada hogar y empezará a cobrarse el próximo mes de junio. El Gobierno, prevé que llegue a un millón de hogares, la mitad de ellos sin con niños, y será una prestación de la Seguridad Sociales, según ha indicado.

Para el presidente del Gobierno, "es vital frenar y reducir la pobreza, especialmente la pobreza infantil". "El Gobierno no va a mirar para otro lado mientras nuestros compatriotas forman colas para comer", ha sentenciado.

