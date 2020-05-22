Estás leyendo: Este es el mapa de la desescalada: todos los territorios de las fases 1 y 2

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Fases de la desescalada Este es el mapa de la desescalada: todos los territorios de las fases 1 y 2

La Comunidad de Madrid, todas las provincias de Castilla y León y Barcelona avanzan hacia la fase 1 este lunes 25 de mayo, mientras que gran parte del país pasa la fase 2.

El mapa de la desescalada en España. / MINISTERIO DE SANIDAD
El mapa de la desescalada en España. / MINISTERIO DE SANIDAD

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha anunciado este viernes que "toda España estará, al menos, en la fase 1 y el 46% de la población, en la fase 2". La Comunidad de Madrid, todas las provincias de Castilla y León, y Barcelona pasarán a la fase 1, siendo estos los últimos territorios en pasar a la etapa inicial. Por otro lado, gran parte del país avanza hacia la fase 2.

Esta es la lista de nuevos territorios que pasan a la fase 1:

- La Comunidad de Madrid en su totalidad.

- Las nueve provincias de Castilla y León: Ávila, Segovia, Soria, Burgos, Palencia, León, Zamora,Salamanca y Valladolid.

- En Catalunya: zonas sanitarias de ciudad de Barcelona, Metropolitana Sud y Metropolitana Nord.

Estos son los territorios que pasan a la fase 2 o que ya se encuentran en ella:

- Andalucía: son seis las provincias de la comunidad autónoma que avanzan de etapa. Esto es, lmería, Córdoba, Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén y Sevilla. Málaga y Granada que se mantienen en la fase 1.

- Aragón: Huesca, Zaragoza y Teruel.

- Asturias en su totalidad.

- Illes Balears: Ibiza, Menorca y Mallorca. Formentera ya pasó a esta fase este lunes 18 de mayo.

- Canarias: Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura y La Palma. La Gomera, El Hierro y La Graciosa también pasaron a esta fase el pasado lunes 18 de mayo.

Cantabria en su totalidad.

Castilla-La Mancha: Guadalajara y Cuenca.

- Catalunya: zonas sanitarias de Campo de Tarragona, Alto Pirineo y Arán y Las Tierras del Ebro.

- Extremadura: Cáceres y Badajoz.

- Galicia: Lugo, A Coruña, Ourense y Pontevedra.

- Murcia en su totalidad. 

- Navarra, también en su totalidad.

- Esukadi: Gipuzkoa, Bizkaia y Araba.

- La Rioja en su totalidad.

- Las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú