MADRID
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha anunciado este viernes que "toda España estará, al menos, en la fase 1 y el 46% de la población, en la fase 2". La Comunidad de Madrid, todas las provincias de Castilla y León, y Barcelona pasarán a la fase 1, siendo estos los últimos territorios en pasar a la etapa inicial. Por otro lado, gran parte del país avanza hacia la fase 2.
Esta es la lista de nuevos territorios que pasan a la fase 1:
- La Comunidad de Madrid en su totalidad.
- Las nueve provincias de Castilla y León: Ávila, Segovia, Soria, Burgos, Palencia, León, Zamora,Salamanca y Valladolid.
- En Catalunya: zonas sanitarias de ciudad de Barcelona, Metropolitana Sud y Metropolitana Nord.
Estos son los territorios que pasan a la fase 2 o que ya se encuentran en ella:
- Andalucía: son seis las provincias de la comunidad autónoma que avanzan de etapa. Esto es, lmería, Córdoba, Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén y Sevilla. Málaga y Granada que se mantienen en la fase 1.
- Aragón: Huesca, Zaragoza y Teruel.
- Asturias en su totalidad.
- Illes Balears: Ibiza, Menorca y Mallorca. Formentera ya pasó a esta fase este lunes 18 de mayo.
- Canarias: Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura y La Palma. La Gomera, El Hierro y La Graciosa también pasaron a esta fase el pasado lunes 18 de mayo.
- Cantabria en su totalidad.
- Castilla-La Mancha: Guadalajara y Cuenca.
- Catalunya: zonas sanitarias de Campo de Tarragona, Alto Pirineo y Arán y Las Tierras del Ebro.
- Extremadura: Cáceres y Badajoz.
- Galicia: Lugo, A Coruña, Ourense y Pontevedra.
- Murcia en su totalidad.
- Navarra, también en su totalidad.
- Esukadi: Gipuzkoa, Bizkaia y Araba.
- La Rioja en su totalidad.
- Las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla.
