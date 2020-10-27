Estás leyendo: Montero cree que los ministros deben reflexionar sobre su presencia en actos

Público
Público

Fiesta El Español Montero cree que los ministros deben reflexionar sobre su presencia en actos

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda se ha pronunciado después de que diversos ministros, entre ellos el de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, acudieran a la polémica fiesta del diario de Pedro J. Ramírez. 

Salvador Illa a su llegada a la entrega de premios. / EUROPA PRESS
Salvador Illa a su llegada a la entrega de premios. / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

público/agencias

La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, se ha pronunciado a raíz de la polémica fiesta del director de El Español, Pedro J. Ramírez, celebrada en el lujoso Casino de Madrid.

Decenas de los personajes más relevantes de la política y los negocios de este país acudieron a la gala del diario, en pleno estado de alarma por la pandemia del coronavirus.Entre los asistentes al acto con motivo del quinto aniversario del medio de comunicación El Español –la entrega de los premios Los Leones– se encontraban los ministros de Defensa, Justicia, Cultura y Sanidad, Margarita Robles, Juan Carlos Campo, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes y Salvador Illa, respectivamente.

Según el medio de comunicación, el espacio contaba con capacidad para 240 comensales, distribuidos en 24 mesas de diez personas cada una en su estructura original y que para los premios estuvo ocupado por un total de 80 personas, todas ellas sentadas, lo que representa el 33 % de su capacidad. Aunque se han puesto en duda las medidas de seguridad adoptadas en el evento

La ministra de Hacienda ha querido dejar claro que el Gobierno y todas las personas que participan en actos públicos se atienen a las medidas de prevención y a los protocolos que se establecen en los mismos. Según la ministra, el evento al que se ha hecho referencia "contaba con todas las garantías" dictadas por la Comunidad de Madrid, entre ellas la limitación del aforo, y que por tanto se garantizó la seguridad a través de los correspondientes protocolos.

Tras la polémica suscitada en redes sociales y diversos medios de comunicación, Montero cree que los miembros del Ejecutivo deben reflexionar sobre su presencia en actos públicos durante la pandemia y, en consecuencia, limitar su presencia física en los mismos en la medida de lo posible.

A pesar de ello, Montero ha dicho entender que se tenga que "cuidar esas cuestiones para que no sean malinterpretadas por parte de otros" y más cuando "somos conscientes de que somos referentes y no queremos que aparezcan noticias de este tipo".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público