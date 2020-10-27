La presión en las UCIs, cada vez más preocupante

madrid
La presión en las UCIs es cada vez más preocupante ya que la tasa de ocupación de camas en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) se sitúa en el 25,04%. Actualmente hay 16.696 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en todo el país, de los que 2.292 están en la UCI.
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha sumado este martes 18.418 casos de coronavirus, de los que 8.304 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Se han registrado 267 fallecidos en las últimas horas, la mayor cifra diaria de fallecidos de la segunda ola.
Según han notificado las comunidades autónomas a Sanidad, en la última semana 4.658 personas han ingresado en un hospital como consecuencia de la infección provocada por el contagio del coronavirus y 292 en una UCI.
La tasa media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días se sitúa en los 436,47 por cada 100.000 habitantes. En relación a las pruebas diagnósticas, desde el pasado 16 de octubre y hasta el 22 de octubre se han realizado 1.025.912, de las cuales 826.550 han sido PCR y 199.362 test de antígenos. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 13,26%.
