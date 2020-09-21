El fiscal Navajas contra Madrigal: "Yo con esta tropa no podía ir a la guerra"

El teniente fiscal del Supremo, Luis Navajas, ha estallado este lunes contra la exfiscal general del Estado Consuelo Madrigal, a la que ha acusado de intentar "influirle" para admitir las querellas y denuncias interpuestas contra el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez por la gestión de la covid-19 y la falta de medios materiales durante el primer impacto de la pandemia.

Navajas fue el autor del informe sobre las veinte querellas interpuestas contra Pedro Sánchez y miembros de su Gobierno en las que rechazaba toda responsabilidad penal por la gestión de la crisis surgida con la pandemia de la covid-19.

En una entrevista en Onda Cero, ha explicado que no convocó la junta de fiscales de Sala del Supremo para abordar la posición del ministerio público ante estas querellas porque nunca se ha hecho y porque porque hubiera tenido que excluir a Madrigal y otros compañeros "esclavos de su ideología" en esta cuestión.

"Yo con esas tropa no podía ir a la guerra"; "yo con esta tropa no podía entrar a debatir", ha repetido en varias ocasiones. Ha relatado también cómo Madrigal y otro fiscal del Supremo que no ha identificado intentaron influirle para que se admitieran las querellas.

"Son fiscales de altísima consideración pero en este sentido están contaminados ideológicamente", ha esgrimido como motivo principal para no convocar a los fiscales de Sala de lo Penal y debatir la posición del ministerio público ante estas querellas.

"Yo no he estado solo" en la elaboración de este documento, ha asegurado para destacar que ha recibido el apoyo de la Secretaría Técnica de la Fiscalía General del Estado, nombrada por la actual titular Dolores Delgado.

"La Fiscalía del Estado no ha intervenido para nada, ni por activa ni por pasiva"", ha desmentido respecto a las supuestas influencias de la exministra de Justicia en la elaboración del informe.

Navajas ha revelado la existencia de una batalla interna y la división que existe en la Fiscalía ante la gestión del Gobierno al denunciar la parcialidad de algunos de sus compañeros.

El fiscal Navajas tiene previsto jubilarse en 80 días.

(Habrá ampliación).