La Fiscalía cambia de opinión y pasa a respaldar el toque de queda en Catalunya

El Ministerio Fiscal avalará finalmente el toque de queda y la limitación de reuniones en Catalunya.

El conseller de Salud de la Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimón, interviene en una sesión plenaria en el Parlament de Catalunya, a 30 de noviembre de 2021, en Barcelona.
El conseller de Salud de la Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimón, interviene en una sesión plenaria en el Parlament de Catalunya, a 30 de noviembre de 2021, en Barcelona. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

El creciente número de contagios encamina a Catalunya, con casi toda seguridad, a una prórroga de las restricciones aprobadas antes de Navidad por la Generalitat. Mientras tanto, la Fiscalía ha pedido al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) que avale la continuidad de dichas medidas que ha solicitado el Govern.

(Habrá ampliación)

