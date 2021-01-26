Estás leyendo: Fiscalía pide ocho meses de inhabilitación para el candidato de la CUP por Lleida por no retirar lazos amarillos en 2017

Público
Público

Catalunya Fiscalía pide ocho meses de inhabilitación para el candidato de la CUP por Lleida por no retirar lazos amarillos en 2017

El exconcejal ha defendido que la decisión de mantener los lazos había sido "colectiva" y se adoptó de manera asamblearia.

Lazos amarillos
Lazos amarillos. CUP

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

La Fiscalía de Lleida pide ocho meses de inhabilitación para el candidato de la CUP por Lleida en las elecciones del 14 de febrero, Pau Juvillà, por no retirar lazos amarillos del despacho de su grupo en el Ayuntamiento del que era concejal durante la campaña de las generales de 2017.

Así lo ha explicado en rueda de prensa su abogado, Carles López, que ha afirmado que la Fiscalía, que plantea una pena también de cuatro meses multa por un presunto delito de desobediencia a la autoridad, pide que en el juicio, todavía sin fecha, declare la concejal de Cs, Àngeles Ribes, que fue quien presentó la denuncia.

Juvillà ha explicado que no fue la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ni la de zona ni ningún organismos del Estado quien presentó la denuncia, sino Ciudadanos. 

El exconcejal ha recordado que la decisión de mantener los lazos en las ventanas de los despachos asignados al grupo municipal del Ayuntamiento
había sido "colectiva" y se adoptó de manera asamblearia.

La 'número 3' de la CUP a las elecciones por Barcelona, Eulàlia Reguant, ha señalado que este juicio se enmarca "en un entramado de represión que existe, una represión sistémica que actualmente en Catalunya comporta que haya más de 3.000 personas represaliadas por diferentes casos vinculados a la defensa de la autodeterminación".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público