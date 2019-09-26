La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha pedido prisión provisional incondicional para siete miembros de los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR), tras su comparecencia este jueves ante el juez Manuel García Castellón, celebrada después de que dos de ellos admitieran ante la Guardia Civil haber comprado y hecho pruebas para la fabricación de artefactos para "meter ruido" el 1-O, esto es, explosivos caseros.
Los CDR están entre los nueve detenidos en Catalunya el pasado lunes, en el marco de la Operación Judas, tras una investigación que se ha prolongado durante un año. Dos de ellos quedaron en libertad con cargos, y el resto han pasado a disposición del juez Castellón.
Además, el Ministerio Público distribuyó un comunicado el lunes en el que atribuía a los arrestados tres delitos: Rebelión, terrorismo y tenencia de explosivos. En las últimas horas se ha conocido su renuncia a acusar por rebelión, el delito que también atribuye a 9 de los 12 acusados en el juicio a la cúpula del procés.
Desde primera hora de la mañana, García Castellón ha tomado declaración a los siete detenidos. Dos de ellos sí han respondido a los interrogatorios, asistidos por abogados de oficio. Los otros cinco tienen la defensa coordinada por el mismo equipo jurídico y han optado por acogerse a su derecho a no declarar más allá de destacar en respuesta a sus letrados que no forman parte de ningún grupo terrorista. Las declaraciones se han sucedido durante toda la mañana, hasta cerca de las 15.00 horas.
Tras cada declaración se ha celebrado una vista del artículo 505 de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal sobre medidas cautelares. Finalmente, el teniente fiscal de la Audiencia Nacional, Miguel Ángel Carballo, ha pedido al juez Castellón que envíe a prisión a los siete detenidos.
(Habrá ampliación)
