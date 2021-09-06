La Fiscalía recurre el cierre del caso 'Kitchen' que exculpa a Cospedal

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha presentado este lunes un recurso contra la decisión del juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García-Castellón de poner fin a la investigación sobre el espionaje parapolicial que se habría llevado a cabo entre 2013 y 2015 desde el Ministerio de Interior contra el ex tesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, de acuerdo con las fuentes consultadas.

Anticorrupción ya había abogado en escritos anteriores por prorrogar la investigación de la Operación Kitchen más allá del 29 de julio, cuando caducaba, al tiempo que había solicitado a García-Castellón que llevara a cabo nuevas pesquisas, si bien el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción Número 6 optó por terminar la instrucción.

Entre las diligencias planteadas por Fiscalía y rechazadas por el juez destacan averiguar si el número de teléfono que el comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo atribuyó al ex presidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y con el que dice que se mensajeó sobre Kitchen pertenecía en ese momento a alguien del PP y, en su caso, a quién; y citar a declarar como imputado al entonces director general de la Policía Nacional, Ignació Cosidó.

En total, han sido procesadas a once personas, empezando por el ex ministro de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y su ex secretario de Estado Francisco Martínez; y siguiendo con el ex responsable de la Dirección Adjunta Operativa (DAO) Eugenio Pino, los comisarios Villarejo, José Luis Olivera, Marcelino Martín Blas, Enrique García Castaño y Andrés Gómez Gordo; para terminar con los policías Bonifacio Díez y José Ángel Fuentes Gago, y el ex chofer de la familia Bárcenas Sergio Ríos.

Aunque inicialmente fueron imputados, el juez finalmente no procesó a la ex secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, ni a su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro.

El juez ha considerado acreditado, a nivel indiciario, que todos ellos, "puestos de común acuerdo y con conocimiento de la ilicitud de los hechos que estaban llevando a cabo", pusieron en marcha la Kitchen, lo que sería constitutivo de delitos de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos, prevaricación, omisión del deber de perseguir los delitos, cohecho, tráfico de influencia y malversación.

Además, asumió que la Kitchen consiguió sus objetivos, que era robar a Bárcenas la información sensible que pudiera tener sobre el PP y sus dirigentes para evitar que llegara a manos de la Justicia.