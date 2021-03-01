barcelona
La Fiscalía de Vigilancia Penitenciaria ha presentado un recurso de apelación en el Supremo contra el auto judicial que acordó mantener de momento el régimen de semilibertad que la Generalitat concedió antes de las elecciones del 14F a la exconsellera Dolors Bassa y a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell.
En un auto, el Juzgado de Vigilancia número 1, del que depende el control de la cárceles Puig de les Basses y Wad Ras, donde cumplen condena Bassa y Forcadell, rechazó el pasado 23 de febrero la petición de la Fiscalía para que se les suspenda el tercer grado, mientras decide sobre el fondo del recurso que el Ministerio Público presentó contra su clasificación penitenciaria.
Este lunes, la Fiscalía de Vigilancia Penitenciaria ha presentado sendos recursos de apelación contra los autos del juez relativos a Bassa y Forcadell ante la sala segunda del Tribunal Supremo al entender que estas resoluciones "no se ajustan a derecho" y sus argumentos "son erróneos".
