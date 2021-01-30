El Govern otorga el tercer grado a Forcadell, que saldrá de la cárcel este sábado

Actualizado:
La Secretaría de Medidas Penales, Reinserción y Atención a la Víctima de la Conselleria de Justicia de la Generalitat de nuevo ha avalado este jueves el tercer grado la expresidenta del Parlament, Carme Forcadell, que podrá salir este mismo sábado, en mitad de la campaña electoral del 14F.
La resolución de Justicia consultada por Europa Press, ha tenido en cuenta que, desde la anterior propuesta de tercer grado, que fue impugnada, Forcadell "ha cumplido medio año más de pena".
"Con estos seis meses ya ha superado la cuarta parte de la condena y cumple en torno a tres años de prisión", argumenta el escrito que pone a Forcadell en la calle siendo la última presa del 1-O que quedaba por recibir el tercer grado.
El Servicio de Clasificación declara en la resolución que, igual que en caso del resto de presos del 1-O, "ha dispuesto del tiempo de observación suficiente para la confirmación de una evolución positiva, de acuerdo con el artículo 104.3 del Reglamento penitenciario".
En este sentido, destacada que Forcadell "ha tenido acceso al régimen de vida en 100.2 y en tercer grado, sin incidentes, con pleno compromiso con la tarea encomendada y con una valoración positiva, tanto para el proceso de reinserción comunitario como para el mantenimiento del vínculo familiar".
