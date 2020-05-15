Formentera, El Hierro, La Gomera y La Graciosa pasan a la fase 2 de desescalada

madrid
Las islas de Formentera, en Baleares, así como el Hierro, la Gomera y la Graciosa, en las Islas Canarias, siguen adelante en su avanzadilla de desescalada. El Gobierno ha acordado que este viernes, 15 de mayo, pasen a la fase dos de la desescalada, debido a su evolución positiva frente a la pandemia de la covid-19 y los análisis de seroprevalencia.
Las cuatro islas comprenden a 45.000 personas. A partir de la publicación este sábado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado, las cuatro islas podrán tener abiertos todos los establecimientos comerciales sin cita previa, así como celebrar bodas y velatorios con una limitación de 15 personas si es en espacio cerrado y de 25 si es en espacios abiertos.
En esta segunda fase las cuatro islas logran la reactivación progresiva de los servicios sociales, la apertura de centros educativos para labores de desinfección y la reapertura de centros científicos y los centros de alto rendimiento deportivo. También se permitirán los prestamos de libros y visitas a museos a un tercio de sus aforos.
El Gobierno ha valorado este viernes las peticiones de siete comunidades autónomas para avanzar en las fases siguientes.
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha destacado que el desescalado se guía por "dar siempre pasos seguros guiados por la ciencia y con criterios de máxima prudencia".
La Comunidad de Madrid es la única autonomía que continúa en la fase 0 en su integridad.
