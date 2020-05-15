Estás leyendo: Formentera, El Hierro, La Gomera y La Graciosa pasan a la fase 2 de desescalada

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

PANDEMIA CORONAVIRUS

Formentera, El Hierro, La Gomera y La Graciosa pasan a la fase 2 de desescalada

Alcanzaron la primera fase con una semana de antelación que el resto de territorios, además de la evaluación favorable de la seroprevalencia.

Formentera entra el lunes en la fase 1 de desescalada
Un paseo por la isla de Formentera, en Baleares, en una imagen de archivo.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

Las islas de Formentera, en Baleares, así como el Hierro, la Gomera y la Graciosa, en las Islas Canarias, siguen adelante en su avanzadilla de desescalada. El Gobierno ha acordado que este viernes, 15 de mayo, pasen a la fase dos de la desescalada, debido a su evolución positiva frente a la pandemia de la covid-19 y los análisis de seroprevalencia.

Las cuatro islas comprenden a 45.000 personas. A partir de la publicación este sábado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado, las cuatro islas podrán tener abiertos todos los establecimientos comerciales sin cita previa, así como celebrar bodas y velatorios con una limitación de 15 personas si es en espacio cerrado y de 25 si es en espacios abiertos.

En esta segunda fase las cuatro islas logran la reactivación progresiva de los servicios sociales, la apertura de centros educativos para labores de desinfección y la reapertura de centros científicos y los centros de alto rendimiento deportivo. También se permitirán los prestamos de libros y visitas a museos a un tercio de sus aforos.

El Gobierno ha valorado este viernes las peticiones de siete comunidades autónomas para avanzar en las fases siguientes.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha destacado que el desescalado se guía por "dar siempre pasos seguros guiados por la ciencia y con criterios de máxima prudencia".

La Comunidad de Madrid es la única autonomía que continúa en la fase 0 en su integridad.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú