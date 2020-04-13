Francia amplía el confinamiento hasta el 11 de mayo

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, ha anunciado este lunes que las escuelas infantiles, colegios e institutos reanudarán sus actividades de forma gradual a partir del 11 de mayo, fecha hasta la que ha sido prorrogada la orden de confinamiento. "A partir del 11 de mayo, reabriremos gradualmente escuelas infantiles, colegios e institutos", ha afirmado Macron en un discurso a la nación.

"Hay demasiados niños en barrios de bajos ingresos privados de la escuela y no se les puede ayudar de la misma manera. Las desigualdades en vivienda son aún más marcadas", se ha lamentado Macron.

En su intervención, Macron ha anunciado una prórroga del confinamiento hasta el 11 de mayo tras destacar los "éxitos" logrados en las últimas semanas como la duplicación de las camas de cuidados intensivos, la organización de la educación a distancia o la repatriación de miles de franceses.

En cualquier caso, Macron ha reconocido que Francia "obviamente no estaba suficientemente preparada" para la pandemia. "Nos quedamos sin batas, guantes, gel... No pudimos distribuir tantas mascarillas como nos hubiera gustado", ha señalado. "He visto fallos, aún demasiada lentitud, procedimientos innecesarios, debilidades en nuestra logística", ha reconocido.