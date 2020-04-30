Francia pone 20 millones para promocionar el uso de la bicicleta

madrid
Con el fin de evitar que el desconfinamiento sea sinónimo de un regreso de la contaminación del aire, el ministerio de la Transición Ecológica de Francia ha anunciado un plan, que estará dotado con 20 millones de euros para facilitar la práctica de la bicicleta y evitar que los franceses elijan su vehículo particular para desplazarse.
"Queremos que este periodo sirva para impulsar la cultura de la bicicleta y que la bicicleta sea la reina del desconfinamiento", manifestó la ministra Elisabeth Borne, según recoge el diario francés Le Monde. El 60% de los trayectos que se hacen en Francia en tiempos normales son de menos de 5 kilómetros, calcula la ministra, una distancia perfectamente asumible en bicicleta para cualquiera en un estado razonable de salud.
Las medidas del plan, que se pondrá en marcha en colaboración con la Federación de Usuarios de la Bicicleta, incluyen el pago de cheques de 50 euros para reparar bicicletas en talleres definidos por la Federación, clases para aprender a montar en bici y la habilitación de vías ciclistas y nuevos espacios de estacionamientos temporales.
