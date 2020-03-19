Estás leyendo: En la Frontera | El tapón monárquico

En la Frontera | El tapón monárquico

El rey Midas convertía en oro todo lo que tocaba. Con Vox, pasa lo contrario, hace envejecer todo a lo que se acerca. ¡Cuidado, Felipe VI, que mucho se están arrimando a la figura del monarca! Sigue aquí #TapónMonárquicoELF con Juan Carlos Monedero.

