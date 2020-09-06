El que fuera número dos de Interior puso ante notario mensajes que evidencian que Fernández Díaz sabía del espionaje a Bárcenas

Cuatro mensajes custodiados por un notario podrían probar que el ex ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz estaba al corriente de la operación de espionaje a Luis Bárcenas. Según informa eldiario.es, Francisco Martínez, el que fuera secretario de Estado de Seguridad, habría puesto en manos de un notario madrileño cuatro mensajes que demostrarían que Fernández Díaz era conocedor del seguimiento que se estaba realizando a Bárcenas y su entorno más próximo.

Estos mensajes vincularían al que fuera ministro de Interior y hombre de confianza de Mariano Rajoy con la llamada Operación Kitchen, cuyo objetivo no era otro que desbaratar las investigaciones que por aquel entonces se estaban llevando a cabo en torno a la caja B de la formación conservadora.

El pasado 14 de marzo estas escrituras notariales con el contenido de los mensajes de móvil fueron puestas por parte de Martínez a disposición de la Unidad de Asuntos Internos. Según esta información, en uno de esos mensajes Fernández Díaz pone a su número dos al corriente de la infiltración de un topo en círculo más próximo al ex tesorero. Un topo que, como se ha podido saber, se trata de Sergio Ríos Esgueva, chófer de la familia Bárcenas.



La investigación tenía por objetivo desvelar los detalles de la operación parapolicial que pretendía hacerse con los supuestos secretos del PP que Bárcenas decía disponer. Un operación que contemplaba acciones como el espionaje de su teléfono móvil, el seguimiento de su chófer, el allanamiento del taller de pintura de la esposa del ex tesorero e incluso la bizarra irrupción de un cura en el apartamento de los Bárcenas.



"Una llamada de Martínez era para echarse a temblar"

Tal y como detalló Público en diciembre 2018, Villarejo y el número dos de Fernández Díaz trataban personalmente operaciones ilegales. De hecho, entre la cúpula policial del ex ministro Jorge Fernández Díaz apodaron al ex secretario de Estado de Interior como Paco Bomba. "Recibir una llamada de Francisco Martínez era para echarse a temblar, porque con él se trataban directamente los temas más delicados", aseguraba el ex comisario principal de dicha cúpula.

La relación del policía encarcelado con el actual diputado del PP dejó su rastro en el sumario del caso del pequeño Nicolás, donde la Unidad de Asuntos Internos investigó el tráfico de llamadas durante dos meses de los miembros de una presunta "organización criminal" que existía dentro de la Policía.