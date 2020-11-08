Estás leyendo: Una fundación investigada que pagó a Juan Carlos I viajes en avión borra al emérito y a sus hijos de la lista de beneficiarios

La organización presidida por Álvaro de Orleans está siendo investigada por la Justicia suiza. 

Juan Carlos I en una imagen de archivo.

La fundación Zagatka, investigada por la Justicia de Ginebra y que entre sus operaciones costeó numerosos vuelos de Juan Carlos I en compañías privadas, ha borrado de su lista de beneficiarios tanto al rey emérito como a su hijo y actual monarca Felipe VI y a sus hermanas, Cristina y Elena.

La organización presidida por Álvaro de Orleans, primo lejano de Juan Carlos I, tenía unos fondos de unos diez millones de euros el pasado mes de marzo, según publica el diario El País

"Con cargo a los fondos de Zagatka se abonaron durante 11 años decenas de vuelos del anterior jefe del Estado y de su examante Corinna Larsen en una compañía de jets privados. El coste de los vuelos superó, al menos, los tres millones de euros. Los viajes de Juan Carlos I se estuvieron abonando hasta hace dos años", publica el diario del grupo PRISA. 

Esta investigación se suma a las nuevas diligencias de la Fiscalía, que  investigarán la existencia de un trust en el que figura Juan Carlos I como beneficiario y que se nutre de fondos de otro vehículo financiero similar en las Islas del Canal constituido en la década de los años 90. La nueva fortuna fue trasvasada en 2005 al citado trust, que ha movido al menos cinco millones, según indicaban los citado diarios.

