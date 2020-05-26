El general Pablo Salas, nuevo número 2 de la Guardia Civil

madrid
El general de división y máximo responsable del Servicio de Información de la Guardia Civil, Pablo Salas, será previsiblemente el nuevo director adjunto operativo (DAO) del instituto armado tras la renuncia de Laurentino Ceña, informan fuentes próximas al Cuerpo.
Salas sustituiría a Ceña después de que éste le haya pedido al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, adelantar su jubilación al estar en desacuerdo con el cese del coronel jefe de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, Diego Pérez de los Cobos, por un informe sobre las manifestaciones del 8M pedido por un juzgado.
(Habrá ampliación)
