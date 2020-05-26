Estás leyendo: El general Pablo Salas, nuevo número 2 de la Guardia Civil

Público
Público

El general Pablo Salas, nuevo número 2 de la Guardia Civil

Pablo Salas es actualmente jefe del Servicio de Información, la estructura antiterrorista del instituto armado.

El general Pablo Salas, nuevo número 2 de la Guardia Civil. / EFE
El general Pablo Salas, nuevo número 2 de la Guardia Civil. / EFE

madrid

EFE

El general de división y máximo responsable del Servicio de Información de la Guardia Civil, Pablo Salas, será previsiblemente el nuevo director adjunto operativo (DAO) del instituto armado tras la renuncia de Laurentino Ceña, informan  fuentes próximas al Cuerpo.

Salas sustituiría a Ceña después de que éste le haya pedido al ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, adelantar su jubilación al estar en desacuerdo con el cese del coronel jefe de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, Diego Pérez de los Cobos, por un informe sobre las manifestaciones del 8M pedido por un juzgado.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público