La Generalitat anuncia el confinamiento de todas las residencias de Lleida

No podrán acoger ingresos y los ancianos no recibirán visitas.

Imagen de archivo de una residencia. EFE.
Imagen de archivo de una residencia. EFE.

barcelona

Actualizado:

europa press

El conseller de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias de la Generalitat, Chakir el Homrani, ha anunciado este sábado el confinamiento de todas las residencias de ancianos de la región sanitaria de Lleida y el Pirineo.

Estas residencias ya no podrán acoger ingresos y los ancianos no recibirán visitas con el objetivo de "proteger los colectivos más vulnerables", ha dicho el conseller en declaraciones tras visitar el albergue municipal de Soses.

Además, El Homrani ha anunciado un convenio con Cruz Roja mediante el cual 25 personas voluntarias realizarán acompañamiento social ante la situación de la covid-19.

