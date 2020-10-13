Actualizado:
El Gobierno ha aprobado este martes en Consejo de Ministros su anteproyecto de ley contra el fraude fiscal, que contempla la prohibición de las amnistías fiscales. La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, ha desvelado los detalles de esta norma, que ahora debe comenzar su tramitación en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Es el primer paso para cumplir un compromiso del acuerdo de coalición, y una promesa electoral del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, tras el criticado precedente de la amnistía fiscal del Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy (2012), declarada "inconstitucional" y "nula" por el Tribunal Constitucional en 2017, si bien el Tribunal de Garantías no anuló las regularizaciones ya efectuadas.
(Habrá ampliación)
