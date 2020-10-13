Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprueba una ley contra el fraude tributario que prohíbe las amnistías fiscales

Público
Público

Consejo de Ministros El Gobierno aprueba una ley contra el fraude tributario que prohíbe las amnistías fiscales

La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz, María Jesús Montero, ha desvelado algunos detalles de esta norma en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. El anteproyecto de ley debe ser remitido al Congreso de los Diputados para continuar su tramitación.

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, comparece en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros este martes en Madrid. | EFE
La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, comparece en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros este martes en Madrid. | EFE

Actualizado:

Alejandro López de Miguel / Manuel Sánchez

El Gobierno ha aprobado este martes en Consejo de Ministros su anteproyecto de ley contra el fraude fiscal, que contempla la prohibición de las amnistías fiscales. La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero, ha desvelado los detalles de esta norma, que ahora debe comenzar su tramitación en el Congreso de los Diputados. 

Es el primer paso para cumplir un compromiso del acuerdo de coalición, y una promesa electoral del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, tras el criticado precedente de la amnistía fiscal del Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy (2012), declarada "inconstitucional" y "nula" por el Tribunal Constitucional en 2017, si bien el Tribunal de Garantías no anuló las regularizaciones ya efectuadas.

(Habrá ampliación)



Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público