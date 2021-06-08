El Gobierno apuesta por limitar los contratos temportales a un año

madridActualizado:
La vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, afirmó que se hará una reforma "de calado, estructural" para reducir el uso de los contratos temporales con una mayor justificación de las causas que permitan hacer este tipo de acuerdos laborales.
Así lo dijo en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros de este martes, donde Díaz explicó que se hará "una reforma sustancial del contrato temporal" para acabar con la "anomalía" del mercado laboral español donde la temporalidad ronda el 26%.
"Solo se va a acudir a una modalidad temporal cuando exista una causa que lo justifique", defendió Díaz, quien destacó que el principio de contratación será la estabilidad, es decir, el indefinido.
"Hay uso y abuso de ciertas modalidades contractuales", añadió, en alusión a los contratos de obra y servicio, uno de los temporales más usados en España.
Díaz evitó concretar más sobre esta reforma, enmarcada en los objetivos comprometidos ante la Unión Europea, y que se debate junto a los agentes sociales.
Según publicó este martes el diario Expansión, el Gobierno quiere limitar la duración del contrato temporal por causas productivas a seis meses, o un año como máximo, si así lo establece el convenio sectorial.
Además, quiere obligar a las empresas a explicar por escrito las causas, las circunstancias y la duración del contrato, y que incumplirlas suponga tener que hacer indefinido al trabajador.
