Gobierno de coalición PSOE y Podemos sí forman un Gobierno estable en la Rioja

Será un gobierno de coalición y paritario con el apoyo externo de Izquierda Unida. Podemos llevará la Consejería de Participación Ciudadana y Derechos Humanos.

La candidata a la presidencia de La Rioja con el PSOE, Concha Andreu, durante su intervención en la rueda de prensa tras la firma del acuerdo de gobernabilidad entre su partido, Podemos-Equo e Izquierda Unida, en el Parlamento de La Rioja, junto al coordi

La candidata a la presidencia de La Rioja con el PSOE, junto al coordinador de Equo en La Rioja, Joaquín Giró, la diputada de Podemos-Equo, Raquel Romero Alonso, el diputado socialista, Francisco Javier Ocón Pascual, la diputada de IU, Henar Moreno Martínez y el coordinador de IU en la Rioja, Diego Mendiola.

Las negociaciones, iniciadas el pasado 12 de agosto, han llegado a su fin. PSOE y Podemos-Equo han pactado y conformarán un Gobierno de coalición en La Rioja estable y paritario, con el apoyo externo de IU. Bajo la Presidencia de la socialista Concha Andreu, se han comprometido a no apoyar posibles mociones de censura durante la legislatura.

El Parlamento regional ha acogido este miércoles la firma del acuerdo para un Gobierno "progresista y de izquierdas" para La Rioja. Así, la comunidad tendrá por primera vez en 24 años un Ejecutivo de izquierdas. 

En la firma del acuerdo han participado Andreu (PSOE), Henar Moreno (IU) y Raquel Romero (Podemos), quien el pasado mes de julio no apoyó la investidura de la candidata socialista.

"El acuerdo no es solo de programa, que también, porque lo importante de todo era dar estabilidad a la décima legislatura del Gobierno de La Rioja para todas las medidas que nos están esperando", ha declarado la próxima presidenta de La Rioja, la socialista Concha Andreu.

Podemos tendrá una Consejería

Podemos entrará en el Gobierno con la Consejería de Participación, Cooperación y Derechos Humanos, aunque aún no se ha desvelado si será Romero la titular de este departamento ni su composición orgánica, según ha detallado Andreu en la rueda de prensa posterior a la firma del acuerdo.

Además de respaldar la investidura de Andreu, que se celebrará el 26 y 27 de agosto, Podemos e IU se han comprometido en este acuerdo programático a garantizar la gobernabilidad y estabilidad de La Rioja durante la X Legislatura (2019-2023), para lo que se abstendrán de apoyar posibles mociones de censura.

