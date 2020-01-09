El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comunicará este domingo al rey la lista completa con los ministros de su Ejecutivo, que tomarán posesión de sus cargos el lunes y el martes participarán en el primer Consejo de Ministros, ha anunciado este jueves La Moncloa.
De esta forma, Sánchez acelera los trámites para formar su Ejecutivo, a pesar de que desde el PSOE se anunció que no daría a conocer el nuevo Gobierno hasta la próxima semana.
Una vez más, Sánchez ha cambiado los planes sobre la marcha, y desde el jueves empezó a dar a conocer los primeros miembros de su Gobierno. Así, confirmó a Pablo iglesias como vicepresidente; los cuatro ministros que tendrá Unidas Podemos en el Gobierno; y las tres vicepresidencias más que tendrá en su estructura gubernamental: Carmen Calvo (Presidencia), Nadia Calviño (Economía) y Teresa Ribera (Transición ecológica). También dio a conocer que María Jesús Montero será la nueva portavoz.
Pedro Sánchez romperá su silencio el próximo domingo, ya que comparecerá en rueda de prensa después de informar al rey del nuevo Gobierno.
De momento, lo que falta por conocer son los nombres del resto de los miembros del Consejo de Ministros y quiénes repetirán del actual Gobierno. Fuentes consultadas han apuntado que habrá caras nuevas -hasta el momento todos los nombres vinculados al PSOE que se han conocido ya estaban en el anterior Ejecutivo- y que en su mayoría serán mujeres.
