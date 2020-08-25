MADRID
"Total apoyo y total confianza a Unidos Podemos y al vicepresidente segundo". Sin pestañear y con toda contundencia, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, contestó con esta frase a las preguntas sobre cómo iba a actuar ante las investigaciones judiciales que afectan a su socio de Gobierno y la supuesta financiación irregular del partido morado.
Sánhez, como ya hizo hace unas semanas, sí volvió a reiterar su respeto a las actuaciones que están en el ámbito judicial, pero aprovechó la oportunidad para volver a dar su respaldo público al vicepresidente del Gobierno y líder Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.
El presidente hasta justificó los votos del Grupo Socialista para evitar que Iglesias diera explicaciones en el Congreso, como le habían solicitado PP y Ciudadanos en la Diputación Permanente, y aseguró que "el ejercicio de rendición de cuentas que hace el Gobierno y todos sus miembros es absoluto".
Sánchez dice estar satisfecho del funcionamiento del Gobierno de coalición
Se da la circunstancia que Sánchez hizo esta defensa a ultranza de su socio de Gobierno pocas horas después de conocerse las serias discrepancias entre Unidas Podemos y el Ministerio de Educación por como se está gestionando el inicio de curso, pero también a esto le restó importancia y destacó que está satisfecho del funcionamiento del Gobierno de coalición.
Las palabras de Sánchez tuvieron el respaldo del Grupo Socialista que evitó la comparecencia de Iglesias en el Congreso para responder sobre la supuesta financiación irregular de Unidas Podemos.
