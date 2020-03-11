Estás leyendo: El Gobierno compensará a los padres las horas que no puedan trabajar por cuidar a sus hijos

Coronavirus El Gobierno compensará a los padres las horas que no puedan trabajar por cuidar a sus hijos

"Tiene un coste significativo pero manejable", declara el ministro José Luis Escrivá, que espera que la medida se apruebe este jueves. 

El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. - EFE
El ministro de Seguridad Social, Inclusión y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá. - EFE

MADRID

EFE

El ministro de Inclusión y Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, ha avanzado este miércoles que el Gobierno está ultimando una prestación extraordinaria de la Seguridad Social para compensar a los padres que tengan que perder horas de trabajo para cuidar a sus hijos mientras dure el cierre de colegios por la crisis del coronavirus.

En una entrevista en Onda Cero, Escrivá ha señalado que se está terminando de diseñar, que espera que se apruebe este jueves y que su pago correrá a cargo del Estado sin coste alguno para la empresa.

Los padres que tengan que cuidar de sus hijos y desde su empresa no puedan ofrecerle otras soluciones, como el teletrabajo, ha explicado Escrivá, podrán solicitar una reducción de jornada y la Seguridad Social, vía esa ayuda extraordinaria, abonará esa parte del salario. "Tiene un coste significativo pero manejable", ha añadido Escrivá.

El ministro también ha señalado que el coste de considerar como accidente laboral las bajas por contagio o cuarentena por coronavirus puede alcanzar los 50 millones y ha recordado que cada mes la Seguridad Social gasta 800 millones en prestaciones por incapacidad temporal.

También ha reiterado que se van a aprobar moratorias a las cotizaciones sociales de empresas y autónomos. Las personas, ha subrayado, se enfrentan a situaciones sobrevenidas y los poderes públicos tienen que actuar para no generar incertidumbre.

