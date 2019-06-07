Lo apuntó en su comparecencia del jueves el candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y lo corroboró la portavoz del Ejecutivo, Isabel Celaá este viernes. Podemos "ha sido" el socio preferente, pero "ahora tenemos una nueva etapa en la que apelamos a la responsabilidad de otras fuerzas políticas"; dijo.
Celaá precisó que el Gobierno sí quiere al partido de Pablo Iglesias como socio y recordó que son fundamentales para llevar adelante las políticas sociales que quiere emprender el Gobierno, pero a la vez indicó que Sánchez quiere una investidura rápida y llamó a la responsabilidad de PP y Ciudadanos para que la puedan facilitar con su abstención.
En este sentido, indicó que Sánchez apelarará a que si PP y Ciudadanos no quieren que su investidura dependa de los independentistas, tanto Pablo Casado como Albert Rivera, "deberían hacer un esfuerzo"; dijo.
Celaá indicó que la sociedad reclama un Ejecutivo estable y cuanto antes, por lo que pidió a las tres fuerzas con las que se va a reunir el candidato -PP, Ciudadanos y Podemos- que no bloqueen la situación.
Para la portavoz del Gobierno, también para justificar que Podemos ya no es el socio preferente, insistió en que los partidos "tienen que leer bien los resultados electorales", e insistió en el mensaje inequívoco de la ciudadanía española para que Gobierno el PSOE.
La portavoz indicó que, aunque la investidura pivotará porque estas tres formaciones no la bloqueen, el candidato intentará buscar el mayor apoyo posible del resto de fuerzas políticas, aunque evitó especulaciones sobre el apoyo de Unión del Pueblo Navarro o la posición que tendrá el PNV.
En este sentido, Celaá pidió a los partidos que asuman "el principio de realidad" y recordó los resultados de las elecciones del 28 de abril y del 26 de mayo, destacando el holgado triunfo que obtuvo el PSOE.
